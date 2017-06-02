Islamic Finance: Emirates NBD lead way

Abu Dhabi

A Markit iBoxx USD Sukuk Index was launched Emirates NBD Wednesday to provide a high-quality, objective and transparent benchmark for investors in USD Sukuk.

Launched in collaboration with IHS Markit, a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions, the index combines extensive market knowledge from Emirates NBD with IHS Markit’s deep expertise in the provision of fixed income indices.

“The creation of the Emirates NBD Markit iBoxx USD Sukuk Index is an important and timely expansion of our global iBoxx family of bond indices,” said Aram Flores, managing director and co-head of Indices at IHS Markit.

“In partnering with Emirates NBD, we are able to leverage relevant market expertise and offer a dedicated index representing the dollar-denominated sukuk market. With growing interest in sukuk, we are confident that this new, independent benchmark will help a diverse group of investors access this dynamic market.”—Agencies