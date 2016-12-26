Islamic finance boom calls for increase in human capital

Jeddah

In the fast-growing industry of Islamic finance, the lack of specialized, trained human capital in the field continued to be a challenge, said Saudi Arabian Monetary Authority (SAMA) Gov. Ahmed Al-Kholifey.

The industry is booming in member states of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) and internationally, in Muslim and non-Muslim countries alike.

This growth suggested that Shariah-compliant banking had more to offer than simply being a way to serve the needs of the 1.5 billion Muslims around the globe, according to Al-Kholifey.

This situates education and training in Islamic finance among the top priorities to keep up with developments in the industry and guarantee steady growth.

“The fast-growing Islamic banking industry requires qualified and well-trained people in many disciplines and at various levels,” said Al-Kholifey at the World Islamic Banking Conference (WIBC) in Bahrain earlier this month.

“We urgently need to focus on that. More efforts need to be coordinated among regulators and banks in order to specify the areas where there is scarcity of human capital.”

Being home to the largest Islamic banking market in terms of assets, representing 34 percent, Saudi Arabia can further strengthen its position when it comes to offering specialized training in Islamic finance. Al-Kholifey added that SAMA ensured an operating environment that supports Shariah-compliant products.

“We have ensured the availability of specialized training of bank staff as well as our own staff in Islamic banking,” he said.

The expected growth in the Islamic finance customer base will reach 250 million in 2020.

This necessitates bridging the gap between what the industry demands and human capital by providing proper education and training.—AN