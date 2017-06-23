Islamic Equity Fund stands at Rs4.65b

NIT announces interim results for FY 17

Staff Reporter

Karachi

National Investment Trust Limited (NITL), the largest asset management company of Pakistan, has declared interim distribution for all funds under its management for the year ending June 30, 2017.

The Board of Directors earlier approved the interim distribution for all funds under its management, says NITL statement here on Thursday.

NITL is presently managing ten funds with assets under management of around Rs 111 billion as on June 21, 2017.

NI(U)T Fund: The board has declared an interim cash dividend at the rate of Rs 4.50 per unit for unit holders of NI(U)T for the year ending on June 30, 2017 as compared to Rs 4.50 per unit for the year ending on June 30, 2016.

The payment of dividend at the rate of Rs 4.50 per unit would involve a cash payout of about Rs 4,305 million among its unit holders. The size of NI(U)T Fund stood at about Rs 83.18 billion as of June 21, 2017.

NIT-Islamic Equity Fund: The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 0.50 per unit for the year ending June 30, 2017. The size of the fund stood at about Rs 4.65 billion as of June 21, 2017.

NIT-State Enterprise Fund (NIT-SEF): The board has declared an interim cash dividend of Rs 2.75 per unit for the year ending June 30, 2017. The size of the fund stood at about Rs 3.13 billion as on June 21, 2017.

NIT-Equity Market Opportunity Fund: The board has declared an interim dividend of Rs 12.50 per unit in the form of cash for the year ending June 30, 2017.

The size of the fund stood at about Rs 10.48 billion as of June 21, 2017.

NIT Government Bond Fund: The board has declared an interim distribution of Rs 0.52 per unit for the year ending on June 30, 2017. The size of the fund stood at about Rs 3.84 billion as of June 21, 2017.

NIT Income Fund: The board has declared an interim distribution of Rs 0.55 per unit for the year ending on June 30, 2017. The size of the fund stood at about Rs 3.94 billion as of June 21, 2017.

NIT Government Treasury Fund: The board has declared an interim distribution of Rs 0.47 per unit for the year ending on 30th June 2017. The size of the fund stood at about Rs 0.99 billion as of June 21, 2017.

NIT Islamic Income Fund: NIT Islamic Income Fund was launched on July 04, 2016. The Board has declared an interim distribution of Rs 0.43 per unit for the year ending on 30th June 2017. The size of the fund stood at about Rs 0.46 billion as of June 21, 2016.