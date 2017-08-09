Islamic Development Bank pledges continuous support to Polio Programme

City Reporter

Praising the valuable contributions made by Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) in polio eradication, Prime Minister’s Focal Person for Polio Eradication Senator Ayesha Raza Farooq said that “after having reached so close to eradication, we cannot afford to let our guards down and will make sure that every child across the country is administered two polio drops in every next campaign.”

The Senator said that Government of Pakistan is highly indebted to IsDB for its support and acknowledges the critical support of the bank for the noble cause of Polio eradication at all national and international forums. Senator was talking to a delegation of IsDB visiting National Emergency Operation Centre (NEOC). The IsDB delegation was led by Dr Sadik Mohammad Teyeb, senior health specialist of the bank from Jeddah and Inamullah Khan Country Representative of the Bank in Pakistan.

The delegation was also given a detailed briefing by Dr Rana Muhammad Safdar, National Coordinator on current Polio situation and the way country programme was tackling the remaining challenges.

The current epidemiology in the country is quite promising with only 3 Polio cases reported in 2017 compared to 14 reported by 7th August in 2016. Of most significance is the progress made in the core reservoirs of Karachi and Khyber-Peshawar which have not reported any Polio case since January and February 2016 respectively whereas in Quetta block, one polio case has been reported in 2017 from Killa Abdullah.