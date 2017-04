Islamic banking seminar held for awareness of students, traders

Multan

The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) recently organized a seminar to create awareness among students, teachers and traders’ community on the Islamic Banking system.

Chief Manager SBP Multan Malik Muhammad Ashraf Khokhar presided over the seminar while senior joint director, Islamic Banking Department, SBP Karachi, Ghulam Shabbir was the chief guest.

A large number of students and teachers from Madaris and educational institutions besides traders attended the seminar, says an official release.

The seminar was organized to create awareness among the people on Islamic banking system, remove their doubts and apprehensions by way of detailed introduction of the system supported by facts and figures.

A question/answer session was also held during which banking experts responded to different queries raised by students, teachers and traders.

Those who spoke on the occasion included Chief Manager SBP Banking Services Corporation Multan Malik Muhammad Ashraf Khokhar, president Chamber of Small Traders Zafar Iqbal Siddiqui, Mufti Muhammad Naveed Alam from Mezan Bank, and senior joint director Islamic Banking SBP Karachi Ghulam Shabbir.—APP