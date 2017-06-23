Islamic banking progressing efficiently: Saima Rahim

NBP achieves remitting target set for 2016-17

Staff Reporter

Peshawar

NBP Regional Head of Islamic Banking Saima Rahim has said that NBP has achieved the remitting targets set for 2016-17 and day by day the people living aboard are using the bank for remitting purposes.

She said this during an Iftar-cum-Dinner arranged in the honor of media men here at local hotel. Regional Head Syed Waseem Ahmad, GM Operation Sohail Akhgtar, GM Crediit Shahid Majeed, and CRS Coordinator Basit Kamal and a good number of various invited guests and journalists were also present.

She said the Islamic Banking of NBP is progressing with every day passing and so far all the targets set by the bank have been achieved.

She said that NBP is proud to expand its range of products and services to include Shariah Compliant Islamic Banking products, now available at our dedicated Islamic Banking Branches at Karachi, Lahore and Peshawar.

She said to set standards of best practices and performance through efficient asset allocation, and offer and develop products based on the true spirit of Islamic finance.

It is our mission to become a leading player in the growing field of Islamic Finance in Pakistan and abroad, providing depositors and shareholders in a truly SHARIAH COMPLIANT way, the best combination of returns and future growth, she said. She said products and services being offered by our Islamic Banking Branches are fully Shariah Compliant and have been certified by NBP’s Shariah Advisor. Investment banking at NBP has also been a significant component of the bank’s portfolio of products and services offered to its client base.

This area, she said, specializes in loan syndications, infrastructure and project finance as well as structuring capital markets transaction in the debt and equity arena – issuance and listing of shares and Term Finance Certificates, as well as capital-related advisory services for corporate customers. She said, NBP is the largest public sector commercial bank in Pakistan. NBP’s strength has been recognized internationally.