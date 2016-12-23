Islamic banking industry focusing on retail loans

Amanullah Khan

Karachi

The retail loans/GDP ratio of Islamic Banking in Pakistan is 4 per cent, in Indonesia 7 per cent and 8 per cent in Egypt – three large countries. However, Islamic banking is also gradually moving into the retail banking space with the introduction of Islamic cards and Shariah compliant consumer finance products. Dr. Ishrat Hussain, former governor SBP and Former Dean of IBA in a report has pointed out that there is thus a substantial room to increase Islamic modes of retail banking underpinned by strong economic and demographic fundamentals.

This will be helped by the fact that leading Islamic banks are enjoying attractive returns and are expanding cross-border businesses in Muslim countries. The recent move by Kuwait Finance House (KFH) to acquire RHB in Malaysia is a leading indicator of this phenomenon. The large international players such as HSBC, Citigroup, Deutsche, Standard Chartered, BNP Paribas are also entering into the Islamic banking market. With their global reach and proven capacity to innovate and generate world-class products the IFSI is likely to benefit from qualitative up-gradation and a large distribution network.

The presence of these well-known global players will provide comfort to the new entrants in this industry. Another boost to Islamic banking is coming from the pro-active approach of the regulators particularly under the aegis of the Islamic Finance Service Board (IFSB). The setting of standards in corporate governance, risk management, auditing and accounting are beginning to address and clarify some of the outstanding issues faced by the industry.

The regulators in some key Islamic banking markets are encouraging the development of the industry by acting as facilitators and this will provide further impetus to this industry’s growth. Dr. Ishrat Hussain has analyzed that the concerns for ethical investments on the part of a large investor community in the world are similar to the Shariah compliance concerns of the Islamic finance. Social investment and Green Funds in the Western Countries are based on promotion of socially healthy and environment friendly businesses. Prohibition of incomes from sources disallowed under the Islamic banking can be subsumed in the larger ambit of ethical investment.

Many funds have emerged that are exclusively devoted to meet the specifications of investments in ethical products or socially responsible services. Islamic Finance conveniently fits into this food chain because of its natural affinity and congruence with its end-use restrictions.

To that extent, this convergence, which is likely to be further strengthened in the future, is a precursor of the form and shape of global finance in the coming decades. There is a growing trend, particularly among the younger population to shun unethical or socially irresponsible investment funds and businesses.