Some of Islamabad’s most popular sites you may visit on Eid

Zubair Qureshi

As the nation is set to celebrate Eid Day, most probably tomorrow (Monday), a large number of families will be heading towards the federal capital to spend the day in a memorable way.

This is going to a lifetime experience particularly for youngsters who will be visiting Islamabad for the first time.

For the guidance and information of such first time visitors, a list of sites worth visiting is given below. Lake View Park is a recreational area and wildlife park located near Village Malpur Rawal Lake, on Murree Road. It runs under the administration of Capital Development Authority (CDA). The park is popular with kids for Aviary Park, recreational facilities, kids playing area, barbeque spots, train for children and rowing in the lake. The park is expected to pull crowds on Eid Day and Tarru.

Marghazar Zoo is another place where children and families can spend ideal time on Eid day. For quite some time the zoo is the centre of attraction for the children for it has recently received new entrants: a lion and a lioness.

Besides, the zoo’s lone elephant Kavin, a grizzly bear, wolves and birds’ aviary are also offering a lot more to the children and the visitors at large to come and enjoy themselves there.

One can also see kids standing close to monkeys’ cage, water birds, green tortoises and falcons’ cage. In short Islamabad zoo or the Marghazar Zoo as it is known is there to offer you plenty of joy and amusement on Eid Day. Within Islamabad Zoo’s premises you can also visit dinosaurs’ enclave, enjoy a ride on horse and camel and have your kids play in playing area.

Adjacent to Marghazar Zoo, Japanese Park offers the children unique opportunity to have physical exercise, natural sports involving a lot of struggle and perseverance. Children also head for the Japanese Park to enjoy the sport there.

Daman-e-Koh and Pir Sohawa are also two points where families come on Eid Day. Daman-e-Koh offers the visitors matchless scenic beauty and a view of the city from its high vintage point. Likewise Pir Sohawa is known for its high altitude and number of restaurants. Pir Sohawa is a rapidly developing tourist resort located 17 kilometers (11 miles) from Islamabad on top of Margalla Hills. It has a 3,000 plus ft elevation and located in Monal village which is geographically part of Haripur District.

Faisal Mosque, Shakar Purrian, Lok Virsa, F-9 Park are also some points where one can spend one’s Eid Day in a perfect way. Children’ Park in F-9 Park is a place where families from far and wide of Pakistan come as it has got quite advanced swings, slides and other playing equipment. Lok Virsa offers you a peep into the ancient civilizations which at a time lived in this part of the world. Pakistan Monument is also another jewel in the crown of Islamabad and represents the five provinces, AJK and FATA. If you chance to visit Islamabad on Eid Day don’t miss these places worth visiting.