Islamabad United record one-run win over Gladiators

Observer Report

Dubai

Islamabad United re-corded a sensational one-run victory against Quetta Gladiators in a nail-biting finish in the 17th Twenty20 match of the Pakistan Super League 2017 here at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium .

Earlier, Young Hussain Talat struck a fine fifty to help Is-lamabad United to a modest to-tal of 165 runs for six wickets. The 20-year-old left-handed batsman blasted 56 off 39 balls with six fours and two towering sixes.

Sent into bat, Islamabad United lost Steve Smith for a duck but then came Talat and rescued his team, adding 60 runs for the second wicket together with the 40-year-old Rafatullah Mohmand.

Later, captain Misbah-ul-Haq (25), Brad Haddin (22) and Shane Watson (29) made valu-able contributions to take the to-tal to some respectability. Spinner Zulfiqar Babar and pacer Anwar Ali claimed two wickets each for Quetta Gladia-tors.

Gladiators made two changes in their team, replacing Mills and Hamza with Perera and Zul-fiqar. Islamabad United also made two changes, bringing in Badree and Talat in place of Duckett and Amad.