Islamabad United beat Zalmi in last over thriller

Observer Report

Sharjah

Islamabad United beat Peshawar Zalmi by chasing their target of 137 runs on the last ball in their PSL 2017 encounter here at Sharjah.

Islamabad United started their chase with initial hiccups as they lost three of their wickets on a total of 45 runs. It was a brilliant innings by Smith which led Islamabad towards the slow but steady chase as he hit an unbeaten 72 off 59 balls.

The last over was a complete thriller as United needed six runs off six balls with Watson and Smith in the middle. Zalmi’s Junaid Khan bowled exceptionally well and didn’t let any of them hit a boundary. Shane Watson lost his wicket when Islamabad needed just 2 runs off 2 balls. He was run out taking the second run, so United needed 1 run off the last ball. Islamabad’s Ammad played the last ball and successfully took a single.