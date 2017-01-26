Islamabad United announce JS Bank as official partners

Sports Reporter

Lahore

Islamabad United, the winners of the inaugural HBL PSL, is proud to announce its partnership with JS Bank as the principal sponsor of the franchise for the second season of the Pakistan Super League. The bank signs up as the franchise’s “Official Partner” for the second season of the PSL.

JS Bank is part of the JS Group, one of Pakistan’s most diversified and progressive financial services groups controlling and operating market-leading financial services companies in Pakistan across various sectors including commercial banking, asset management and securities brokerage.

Regarding the partnership, JS Bank Marketing Head Imran Shaikh stated “It’s a pleasure to partner with an organization like Islamabad United who shares our vision for a better Pakistan and they have done a remarkable job, especially after having won the last Pakistan Super League in attracting others to this wonderful sport. Cricket has always T20, JS Bank Chairman’s Cricket Tournament and also supported the promotion of wheelchair cricket to provide opportunities for Pakistan’s youth to showcase their talent and skills at the highest level”

Islamabad United owner Ali Naqvi added, “We are delighted to partner with one of Pakistan’s leading banks.

Not only does JS Bank share our philosophy of bringing international standards and practices to Pakistan, but their work in CSR is something that correlates with our vision. Through their various initiatives they have aimed to build an educated, healthy and prosperous Pakistan with dignity and honour for all, by providing healthcare, education and promoting economic and social development of underprivileged members of our society.

Both our organizations have similar viewpoints towards the supremacy of quality, and thus we do believe that this is the ideal partnership for us.”

The partners have expressed interest and intend to collaborate on various initiatives post the PSL as well, both on and off the field.