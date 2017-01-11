Islamabad to host West Asia Cup in February

Islamabad

Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) will be hosting the 13th West Asia Cup in Islamabad instead of Lahore in February.

Talking to APP, Syed Khawar Shah, President, PFB, said Pakistan have won the previous three West Asia Cups and in this event Pakistan will be defending the title.

“Besides Pakistan teams from India, Iran, Iraq, Nepal and Sri Lanka will be participating in the mega event,” he said.

Returning to national baseball activities, he said the 14th Nationa l Women Baseball Championship will also be played in the first week of May in Islamabad while the Pakistan women team will also participate in the Asian Championship.—APP