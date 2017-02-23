Islamabad to host 13th int’l safety, security expo

Staff Reporter

Karachi

“The 13th, International Safe and Secure Pakistan Exhibition-2017 is set to bring major investment opportunities for the local and foreign exhibitors and manufacturers”, stated a Press Release by the show organizers, Pegasus Consultancy. The mega event: being organized for the 5th time in Islamabad will be held from 7-9 March, 2016, at Pak-China Friendship Centre in Islamabad.

Safe Secure Pakistan is an international platform, which addresses the matter of homeland safety and security equipment and training. Where industry manufacturers, stakeholders will interact and exchange valuable business prospects. After a decade of its success, the international safety and security exhibition 2017, will bring in big opportunities of investment for local and international exhibitors, brand owners and manufacturers.

The event will showcase: Display of the latest technology innovations and advancements of internal security, firefighting, policing, emergency and rescue services as well as transport safety. Over 200 companies are participating in Safe Secure Pakistan 2017, which will benefit the local and international markets.

Exhibitors from over Thirty countries including, Saudi Arabia, Spain, UAE, South Africa, Ukraine, Indonesia, China, UK, USA, Germany, Australia.