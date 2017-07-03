Islamabad struggles back to normalcy after Eid holidays

Back to work from today

Zubair Qureshi

Although the government had announced Eid holidays on June 26-28 i.e. from Monday to Wednesday last declaring Thursday and Friday normal working days, yet very few people turned up in offices on the two days and preferred to stay home and celebrate an extraordinary week of holidays beginning and ending with two off days. It is from today (Monday) that the city is going to awake from deep Eid slumber struggling back to normalcy. During a survey of the city offices and banks on Thursday and Friday, it was found out that majority of them were having minimum number of staff hardly sufficient to do the daily business. Federal Secretariat and its various sections and departments were worst hit with very low attendance and the business there had virtually come to an end.

“This is how the federal capital reacts during Eid days and one or two working days joining with the weekend are consumed by all and sundry,” said Rafiq, a steno typist while talking to Pakistan Observer here on Sunday. Besides offices, banks and public sector organizations, markets and transport also remained off road. Very passengers are there to be transported from one part of the city to the other or between the twin cities, said Muhammad Siddique a driver of the 1-C route. “We didn’t drive the van during Eid holidays and came for work on Saturday but that day and even Sunday remained quite lean, he said adding this shows the residents of Islamabad are in no mood to quit their craze for Eid holidays.

Majority of Islamabad’s residents had gone to hometowns to celebrate Eid, while the rest opted to go to tourist resorts, especially Murree, Khanpur, Abbottabad and Swat, after Eid days. “I’m back on duty after remaining away for nine days. It’s a blessing you get such a long break from work,” Ali, a private firm employee, said, adding he had gone to the native town, Nowshera, to celebrate Eid with parents and siblings.

He said he felt relaxed and refreshed after Eid holidays. Shamim Begum a government employee, was also in high spirits and thrilled having a break from office of almost nine days. Her family and she spent Eid days in Islamabad cooking food, hanging out, watching movies and attending to guests and then went to Swat valley for recreation. “We (family) had fun this Eid and the holidays for more than a week were no less than a blessing for us as normally, we have no or little time to get out of Islamabad for leisure and sightseeing. My children are very happy because we took them to tourist places after such a long time,” she said.