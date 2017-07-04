Islamabad police to promote friendly relations with community: IGP

Islamabad police will make every possible effort to promote friendly relations with citizens and to create soft image of the force among youngsters by interaction with them through arranging sports programs as well as extra curriculum activities. It was stated by IGP Islamabad Muhammad Khalid Khattak while speaking at the inauguration ceremony of Police Summer Camp School here on Monday and he also cut the cake on the occasion.

(DIG Headquarters) Ashraf Zubair Siddiqui, AIG (Establishment) Muhammad Suleman, SSP (Operations) Sajid Kiani, SSP (Traffic) Malik Matloob Ahmed, SP (Headquarters) Sumera Azam, SPs, DSPs, parents of Participating children also attended the ceremony.

The IGP said, Islamabad police believed in continuity of practices to promote friendly police ecology and it started summer school in 2003 to boost the public friendly image of Islamabad police. It is the 15th summer school of ICT Police which would be participated by boys and girls from 4-14 years and separate classes as well as lectures have been arranged for them.

The IGP said the students will be taught swimming, horse riding, martial arts, gymnastics, archery and obstacles’ crossing by trained instructors.

The children would be also given pick and drop facility covering all the major parts of city. The IGP said students will be also sensitized about basics of observing traffic laws and personal safety tips.

He said ‘whatsapp’ group of parents will be created to keep parents of children updated about day today activities and also for proper coordination with them, the IGP maintained.—APP

