Islamabad police issue security advisory for Eid, devise effective security plan

Staff Reporter

Islamabad police have devised a comprehensive security plan for Eid-ul-Azha and also issued security advisory for the citizens to ensure protection to their valuables. According to details, Islamabad police have sought cooperation of the citizens for ensuring effective security measures. It has been asked to keep some lights on within the House and also assign duty of some person to look after the house. Police said that no valuables including jewelery and cash should be left at home and all doors should be properly locked. The hawkers should be advised not to throw newspapers at homes and any papers outside or within the House can give hint to criminals about absence of house inmates. It has been also advised to depute security guards in streets along with Mohallah Committees and to inform local police officers in case of going outside the city to celebrate Eid. It has been asked to submit two photographs, copies of CNICs along with finger prints at the relevant police station in case of giving job to any one as driver or domestic servants. It has been appealed to inform local police or Rescue 15 in case of observing any suspicious activity. As many as 2500 police and Rangers personnel would be deployed in the city to maintain law and order situation and ensure protection of lives and property of citizens. Elaborate security arrangements have been planned for the religious gatherings at mosques, Imambargahs and Eidgahs of the federal capital on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

