Islamabad police devise new plan to curb street crimes

Staff Reporter

Islamabad Police have chalked out a new plan to overcome street crime and divided the city into various beats to be patrolled by 600 policemen.

According to police spokesman, SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has made a comprehensive plan to overcome street crime and divided the city into sub-sectors. A police official of ASI rank along with one policeman and one FC personnel would be assigned duty in on sub-sector.

Their duty timings will start from 5:30 pm and to continue 11:00 pm and a total of 600 police officials along with FC and policemen would perform their patrolling duties. All relevant SDPOs and SHOs would conduct checking of duties of police officials and to brief them about effective policing measures.

It is to mention that several steps have been taken earlier to control crime in the city which included creation of halting points, constitution of Muhafiz squads and deployment of policemen at markets.

SSP Islamabad Sajid Kiani has said that these measures would held to overcome street crime, motorbike and car snatching, purse snatching and other criminal activities.

He said that it is prime responsibility of Islamabad police to ensure protection to the lives and property of the citizens and every possible effort would be made for it.