Islamabad police band to display at Aiwan-i-Quaid

Observer Report

The Nazriya Pakistan Council Islamabad (NPC) has arranged special display of Islamabad police Band at 10:30 AM on 25th Dec at Aiwan-i-Quaid, F-9, Fatima Jinnah Park to conclude celebrations of Quaid’s week started from 16th Dec.

This display is a regular feature of NPC celebrations of 23rd March, 14th Aug and 25th Dec, this activity is very popular with the residents of twin cities who love to enjoy tunes of patriotic songs played by Police Band. The NPC will also exhibit documentaries on life of Quad-i-Azam in the Aiwan-i-Quaid Auditorium till 4 PM on the same day.