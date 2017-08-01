Islamabad keen to boost trade ties with Tajikistan, Azerbaijan

Muhammad Arshad

Islamabad

Pakistan-Tajikistan Joint Working Group on Trade, Investment and Transport and Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Working Group on Trade have stressed for exploration of new avenues to boost mutual trade. Both the countries discussed the issues related to Preferential Tariffs, customs / trade cooperation between the two countries and agreed to explore avenues to boost bilateral trade.

Pakistan invited Azerbaijan to join China Pakistan Economic Corridor due to its strategic location as a transit hub for East-West China Europe Corridor.

According to Ministry of Commerce, Joint Working Group met in Tajik capital and discussed the issues related to Preferential Tariffs, customs / trade cooperation between the two countries and agreed to explore avenues to boost bilateral trade.

The Tajik delegation of the Joint Working Group was headed by the First Deputy Minister of Economic Development and Trade Saidrahmon Nazrizoda. The Pakistani delegation was led by Secretary, Ministry of Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha.

The two sides agreed to initiate the process of customs cooperation between the two countries and to intensify engagement towards increasing bilateral trade. The two sides agreed to make efforts to deepen and further expand trade and economic relations by harmonization of standards, visa facilitation to business men and promotion of Joint Ventures in textiles, food processing and pharmaceuticals.

Head of Pakistani delegation observed that Pakistan gave immense importance to trade and economic relations with the Central Asian States. Pakistan laid special emphasis on converting the fraternal relations into strong economic partnership and directed the Ministry of Commerce to establish Joint Working Groups on Trade, Investment and communications with Tajikistan and Azerbaijan for effective engagement on trade and economic issues.

Secretary Commerce also held meetings with Minister of Economic Development and Trade, Chairman of the State Committee on Investment, Minister of Transport and Chairman of Tajikistan Chamber of Commerce and Industry, during the visit. Matters relating to Afghanistan-Pakistan- Tajikistan Transit Trade Agreement, regional connectivity and Quadrilateral Agreement on Traffic in Transit were also discussed.

In the inaugural meeting of the Pakistan-Azerbaijan Joint Working Group on Trade, the Azeri delegation of the Joint Working Group was headed by Deputy Minister of Economy Sahil Babayev.The Pakistani delegation was led by Secretary Ministry of Commerce Mohammad Younus Dagha.

The two sides discussed the issues related to Preferential Tariffs, customs / trade cooperation between the two countries and agreed to explore avenues to boost bilateral trade. Pakistan invited Azerbaijan to join China Pakistan Economic Corridor due to its strategic location as a transit hub for East-West China Europe Corridor. Secretary Commerce also held meeting with Minister of Taxation and discussed possibilities of trade cooperation. The MoU between Trade Development Authority of Pakistan (TDAP) and the Azerbaijan Export and Investment Promotion Foundation (AZPROMO) was also signed during the visit to enhance trade and economic cooperation and to facilitate businessmen of both countries.