Islamabad gets 58.80 MG water

Staff Reporter

State Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control Tuesday said Islamabad is being provided 58.80 million gallon water per day from seven various points.

He said this while responding to a Calling Attention Notice in the Upper House of Parliament.

The notice was sponsored by Senators Col (r) Syed Tahir Hussain Mashhadi and Sherry Rehman about the mal-functioning of 70 water pumps and 13 water tankers and overall shortage of water in Islamabad, which is reportedly 21 million gallons per day.