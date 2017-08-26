Islamabad to have first-ever state-of-the-art institute of calligraphy: Irfan

Marriyum inaugurates 4-day calligraphy exhibition

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui has announced to establish the first-ever Institute of Calligraphy in the federal capital to promote the glorious Islamic art of Calligraphy. He was speaking at the inaugural ceremony of four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition organized by NH&LH Division in collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC).

Information Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb inaugurated the exhibition here on Friday. In her brief address on the occasion she said the objective of the exhibition was to showcase rich culture, art, heritage and history of the country.

On the occasion, Irfan Siddiqui gave background of the international calligraphy exhibition and said it will go a long way in portraying soft image of the country. The four-day calligraphy exhibition is being organized in collaboration with Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). Besides Pakistan, art pieces from Morocco, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia Harzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan are also on display.

The exhibition started at Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) as a part of Independence Day celebrations. Addressing on the occasion, Irfan Siddique said “Institute of Calligraphy will be established during the current year with an objective to promote and preserve the noble art of calligraphy which is distinctive due to its strong linkage with the religion”.

He said the art of calligraphy was originated following the revelation of Quran and sustained during more than 1400 years without any patronage and promotion at government level. “It was those calligraphers in far flung areas of the country who without any encouragement and motivation kept this art alive and introduced its different 20 fonts with passage of time”, he added. He said the NH&LH Division had displayed the innovative work of the calligraphers from across the country in this exhibition for promotion of this art and encouragement of the artists. Irfan Siddiqui said the division had increased the monthly stipends and life insurance amount earlier for the literary persons and now this facility would be extended to the calligraphers soon. Irfan Siddiqui said this exhibition would prove as a milestone toward promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the fields of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries. The participation of prominent calligraphers from across the country and abroad would gave an opportunity to the young and professional artists to interact, share their skills and learn from each other’s experience, he added. Federal Secretary, NH&LH Division, Engineer Aamir Hasan in his introductory remarks thanked the Director General, IRCICA, Dr Halit Eren for his cooperation toward arranging this event.

He said cooperation of IRCICA for organizing this exhibition reflect the strong relations between Pakistan and Turkey. Representative from IRCICA, Turkey, Said Kasim Oglu presented the address of Director General IRCICA, Dr. Halit Eren. More than 100 art pieces of professional and young calligraphers from different countries were displayed in the exhibition. Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco, Iran,Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were displayed in the exhibition. While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition. Am 11-member delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA as well as calligraphers from different countries participated in the exhibition. The exhibition would be continued for four days so that the art lovers could visit the exhibition thoroughly and observed the art work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations. A seminar titled “Fun-i-Khatati; Tahafuz aur Farogh Key Taqazey” will be held on August 26 where local and foreign experts will have fruitful discussion on the ways to revive this glorious Islamic art with a renewed spirit.