Islamabad-based law students top at London University

Zubair Qureshi

Two Pakistani students have received First Class Award from University of London by securing top positions in International Programmes Examinations worldwide while both the students belong to School of International Law (SIL) Islamabad.

It was on Wednesday when has announced that 2 of its final year LLB Hons students topped their University of London International Programmes examinations worldwide amongst 15 high achievers. Studying for the prestigious distance learning programme Shayan Ahmed and Sakeena Moeen have both received the First Class Award from the University of London. The award is given to selected students based on their high marks and overall performance in the LLB hons programme.

“We are extremely proud of our students” said the Principal Nida Tareen. “This is the second time that SIL students have achieved not one but two such awards at the same time.

Simon Askey Director Undergraduate Laws Programmes (University of London) personally congratulated the students on their result and appreciated their hard work and efforts. Syeda Shehrbano Kazim, director of SIL, said, “This is the second time that two students from SIL have got First Class Distinctions in the same year.

It is gratifying to see our students compete in international exams and excel while also participating in a range of activities like providing pro bono services at the SIL law clinic, mooting and debating.”