Islam vs sectarianism

Noor Bakhsh

Turbat

There is no need to say that Muslims are divided into many sects. Many Muslims’ minds are totally confused and perplexed; they don’t even know which sect they should follow. Many believe that they are treading the right path; therefore, they possess deep resentment against other sects.

Indubitably, according to many scholars, there are 73 sects but followers of only one will go to the “heaven” and others all will go to the “hell”. Surely, because of sectarianism, we have forgotten the real Islam, which shows us the right path and lead us to good life. Hence, peace has vanished from society; love has changed to hatred and brotherhood to enmity. In fact, we don’t know what Islam is. I say with heavy heart that millions of people have been killed in the name of sectarianism.

Undoubtedly, Muslims are brothers to each other. Muslim is the name of love but unfortunately, due to sectarianism, they are killing and fighting each other.In conclusion, I want to request Muslim scholars and every lovely brother who believe in Islam please protect Islam from sectarianism.