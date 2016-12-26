Islam teaches us lesson of harmony, brotherliness & tolerance: Mayor

Staff Reporter

Mayor of Islamabad and Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA), Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Islam teaches us the lesson of harmony, brotherliness and tolerance. Addressing a ceremony organized by Lok Virsa in connection with Christmas celebrations here on Sunday, Sheikh Anser Aziz said that it was an honour for him that he was leading two (02) those organizations which were living example of interfaith harmony and lenience. The ceremony was participated by the Director Lok Virsa and large number of Christian employees.

He said that Christian community has played a pivotal role in the development of Islamabad and their services in this regard were remarkable.

The chairman CDA said that welfare of Christian community of the city was among our top priorities. He said that Christian employees of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI) and CDA are being provided facilitated in the same manner as the Muslim employees. In this connection, a bonus equal to one basic pay in addition to the advance pay of the month was paid to the non-Muslim employees on their religious festivals. Furthermore, CDA has also allocated four (04) kanal plot to the Christian community for construction of church, to make them enable to perform their religious services freely.

The Mayor MCI said that month December has its unique importance for us because founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah was born in this month. He said that for me, this month is very special as my leader and Prime Minister of Pakistan Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif also born in the month of December. He said that CDA has always organized different colourful programs on religious festivals of Christian community and these traditions will not be uphold but more recreational opportunities would be provided to the residents.

Sheikh Anser Aziz said that Lok Virsa has played a remarkable role in preservation and flourishing the rich culture of the country. He said that concerned formations have been directed to device comprehensive plan to address genuine issues of the Lok Virsa could be addressed at the earliest. He said that for the first time in the history of Federal Capital MCI has been formed after local bodies election and on special directions of Prime Minister of Pakistan Muhammad Nawaz Sharif responsibility regarding development of the city has been entrusted upon the elected representatives.