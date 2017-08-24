Islam teaches human rights: PU VC

Salim Ahmed

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir has said that Islam promotes human rights and we need to understand its concept in our religion to curb human rights violations. He was addressing the inaugural ceremony of three-day training of trainers workshop on humanity, altruism and citizenship in Pakistan in collaboration with Federal Ministry of Human Rights at Undergraduate block here on Wednesday. Justice (r) Nasira Javed Iqbal, Secretary Ministry of Human Rights Rabiya Javeria Agha, joint secretary Humaira Azam Khan, moderator of the workshop Iftikhar Ahmed Tarrar, Dr Shahbaz Cheema and faculty members from different departments were present on the occasion. Addressing the workshop, Dr Zafar Mueen Nasir said that we had best of the best legislation on human rights but the problem was implementation of laws. He said that all stakeholders must take interest for protection of human rights in Pakistan. He appreciated the government for taking initiatives for curbing human rights violations in the country. Addressing the workshop, federal secretary Rabiya Javeria Agha said that Pakistan was facing problems of terrorism and refugees and it was the responsibility of the government to protect human rights in the country. She said that discriminatory attitude towards any citizen must be abolished. She said that the government had taken several initiatives including establishment of National Commission for Human Rights, National Commission for Child Welfare, National Commission for Minorities, Commission on Status of Women etc for ensuring human rights of the citizens. She said that gender inequality must also come to an end.She said that we must sensitize our children and create awareness among them regarding human rights. The workshop would continue till Friday in which several technical sessions would be held.

