Islam presents moderate economic system: Sherani

Staff Reporter

THE Islamic economics system guarantees interest of every human being rather than protecting interests of a few segments. This was stated by former chairman Council of Islamic Ideology Maulana Muhammad Khan Sherani while addressing a seminar organized by Punjab University Institute of Islamic Studies (IIS) at its auditorium. Dean Faculty of Islamic Studies Prof Dr Tahira Basharat presided over the seminar while Director IIS Prof Dr Muhammad Saad Siddiqui, faculty members and a large number of students were present on the occasion. Addressing the seminar, Maulana Sherani said that imperialism and communism represented two extremes as one system favored owners/investors and other empowered laborers.

He said that imperialism allowed owners to promote their goods unchecked while communism stressed upon controlled economy under the government. He said that Islamic economic system was a moderate system derived from the directions of Allah and Sunnah. He said that in communism, rights of laborers were saved through organizations and land was handed over to the government. He said that in imperialism, money and owner were considered sources of production. He said that Islam not only accepted all factors of productions rather it rejected the notion of complete government or personal control over them and advocated government’s control over aspects of their losses.