ISIS plot to down US mily plane in Turkey foiled

Ankara

Turkish security officials have foiled a dangerous plot by an ISIS terrorist to down an American military aircraft by using a drone at U.S. Air Force Base in Incirlik in Adana city.

According to reports reaching “Russian citizen” suspected to be a Chechen militant working for ISIS in Syria was detained in Turkey for alleged plans to down U.S. plane.

Turkish TV channels have reported that a Russian national, Renat Bakiyev was arrested by Special Forces close to the U.S. Incirlik Air Base. Renat is a common first name in Chechnya.

The Haberturk TV reported that Turkish security service has detained a Russian citizen who allegedly plotted an attack with a drone against one of US planes based at Incirlik.

The Russian embassy in Ankara has also confirmed the report and Russian Embassy’s Press Attache, Irina Kasimova was quoted by TASS news report on Thursday that “Russian embassy is taking the necessary measures to look into the situation and clear up the affair”.

Ýncirlik Air Force base in in the vicinity of Turkey south eastern city of Adana, and the United States Air Force and the Turkish Air Force are the primary users of the air base.