ISI Pakistan’s first line of defence: Nawaz

Lt-Gen Naveed holds first meeting with PM

Staff Reporter

Islamabad

Chief of Inter-Services Intelligence, Lt-Gen Naveed Mukhtar called on Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in Islamabad Fridayand discussed overall security situation in the country.

During the meeting, the DG ISI and the prime minister discussed policy guidelines.

The premier appreciated the role ISI has played in the anti-terrorism war. Gen Mukhtar has replaced Lt-Gen Rizwan Akhtar as head of ISI earlier in December.

On the occasion, the prime minister also felicitated him on assuming the charge of world’s best intelligence agency.

Till Dec 7, Gen Mukhtar had been serving as corps commander of Karachi. He was promoted to the rank of lieutenant general and posted to the army’s Corps V in Sept 2014.

Prior to his stint in Karachi, he has served in ISI as head of its counter-terrorism wing. He has commanded a brigade in South Waziristan and also served in operations directorate of the army.

Naveed Mukhtar was commissioned in the Armoured Corps regiment in 1983. He is a graduate of the Command and Staff College Quetta, National Defense University Islamabad and War Course USA. He had commanded a Mechanised Division.