ISHU KU celebrates 11th Foundation Day

Observer Report

The Institute of Sustainable Halophyte Utilisation (ISHU), University of Karachi, celebrated its 11th Foundation Day, an official of the institution said on Sunday.

On the occasion, he said that Quran Khawani was held at the Institute. Distinguished National Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan, the founding Director of ISHU, celebrated the day with students and faculty by cutting a cake and prayed for its continued success in future.

Prof Ajmal Khan lauded the efforts of the ISHU team in publishing more than 100 peer reviewed research articles, five books by international publishers and producing 12 Ph.D scholars since 2007.

He urged them to continue working hard for the betterment of Karachi University and Pakistan in the scientific arena. Collectively, over 350 publications by Prof. Ajmal Khan and his ISHU team have significantly added to the collective wealth of information on local salt tolerant plants of Pakistan, which are useful as food, fodder, medicine and biofuel.

The Director ISHU and faculty members thanked Dr. Ajmal Khan for his efforts in establishing the institute and providing a platform for carrying out high quality research.