Ishfaq Wani remembered on martyrdom day

Srinagar

In occupied Kashmir, the Chairman of Jammu and Kashmir Liberation Front, Muhammad Yasin Malik has paid glowing tributes to great Kashmiri martyr, Ishfaq Majeed Wani, who embraced martyrdom on the 3rd of Ramadhan in 1990.

Muhammad Yasin Malik in a statement issued in Srinagar said, Wani was a youth icon and great son of soil who sacrificed his life for the sacred cause of Kashmir freedom. He said that the people of Kashmir would never forget the struggle and services of this great soul.

While recalling the eminent martyr, the JKLF Chairman said that Ishfaq Majeed Wani was a born leader, a humble slave of Allah almighty and a true warrior who always followed the path to truth and justice. “He was a symbol of courage, fearlessness, religiousness, passion, and resistance against the false and injustice,” he added.—KMS