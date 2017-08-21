Ishaq Dar challenges SC verdict in Panama Leaks case

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Finance Ishaq Dar on Monday challenged Supreme Court’s (SC) Panama Leaks case decision and submitted a review plea against it.

The appeal filed by Ishaq Dar’s lawyer Tariq Hassan, Advocate demanded the court to annul the verdict as it was announced without going through all the record.

On July 28, the five-judge larger bench of the Supreme Court headed by Justice Asif Saeed Khosa and comprising Justice Ejaz Afzal Khan, Justice Gulzar Ahmed, Justice Sheikh Azmat Saeed and Justice Ijaz-ul-Ahsan after a week-long hearings unanimously disqualified Nawaz Sharif.

Panama Papers had published a leak of documents belonging to Mossack Fonseca, a law firm in April 2016 creating uproar in Pakistan among other countries. The leak was studied by International Consortium of Investigative Journalists and stated names of incumbent as well as former leaders of the world who owned shell companies.