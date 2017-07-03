Is there democracy in Pakistan?

No rule of law anywhere in the country. More or less, all institutions are corrupted in this country. Repression, oppression, suppression and subversion are everywhere both in the public and private sector. All unlawful is being done in the name of democracy in this country. Like many others, I strongly believe that there is no greater tyranny than what is perpetrated under the shield of democracy. Indeed, health of our society and future of this country is in our hands, so let us share our bounty with those less fortunate and do justice and promote equality and justice for the sake of genuine democracy in the country.

HASHIM ABRO

Islamabad

