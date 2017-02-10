IS pamphlets threatening of attacks dropped in Khyber

Tariq Saeed

Peshawar

The threats allegedly from the Islamic State (IS) of terrorists attack in Pakistan have sent a wave of harassment and concern among the people and the administration of the Kurram Agency.

Reports reaching here said that pamphlets were dropped in the Kurram Agency Thursday from the militant organization Islamic State or Daesh reading the outfit has now planned to carry out its subversive activities in Pakistani.

“The pamphlets inscribed with threats in Pashto language and consisting upon two pages have been dropped at the areas on the Pak-Afghan border that warned that now after Afghanistan it is Pakistan turns and IS will be conducting strikes in Pakistani areas”. Locals said, in the pamphlets they have been warned to cooperate with the IS or it will areas in Kurram and Orakzai agencies, Hangu and DI Khan.

The Member National Assembly from Kurram Sajid Toori told media that number of Afghan areas including Nangarhar province bordering with Kurram agency and Nangarhar is reported to be the stronghold of IS.

It may be recalled that similar pamphlets were dropped by the IS in Kurram Agency’s headquarters Parachinar in January 2016 but those were not taken seriously.

“Though we have been receiving such kind of threats in the past as well but this time the people are taking it seriously and are really concerned about the threats. Actually the Taliban had adopted the same modus operandi when they were emerging in Kurram Agency in 2007”, Toori said.

Likewise more than two dozen people were killed and over fifty others wounded seriously when terrorist carried out explosion in a busy vegetable market in Parachinar hardly three weeks back and the people apprehended the sabotage act was planned by the terrorists operating across the border who had been sending threats.

”However, the position is quite different as the Military Operation Zerb-e-Azb has boosted the moral of people and there was no open field for the terrorists to play and succeed in their nefarious designs” the parliamentarian said adding the masses stood firmly with the forces.