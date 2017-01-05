Is Karachi heading for fresh trouble? Can it be pre-empted?

Salahuddin Haider

Crucial question. Needs cooler reflection. Simple explanation. Is Karachi heading slowly towards fresh trouble, or perhaps towards clashes? Fears of such an eventuality could well be imaginary but could also be a reality, and genuine in nature. A situation like this demands putting our heads together, and taking steps to pre-empt it from happening.

Unfortunately, however, we have become indifferent to almost to everything, have begun to accept even the most explosive or lurking dangers as fait accompli, which is fraught with danger. Breaking up of Muttehada Qoumi Movement into factions, like MQM Pakistan, MQM London, and Pak Sarzameen Party was generally taken lightly. Such an attitude needs to be shed now. Nations ignoring hazy or murky situations have suffered immeasurably. History tell that to us in some may words, for History has always been a teacher. Those learning from it, have benefitted, and those ignoring or taking it lightly,have suffered. Overlooking its lessons can lead to irreparable damage, or to possible disasters.

The announcement from MQM London that they would stage a rally from Aisha Manzil in Federal “B” area to Quaid’ mausoleum on M A Jinnah road on January 21,which according to party’s convener Nadeem Nusrat, or from front-rankers like Wasey Jalil and Mustafa Azizabadi , will also be addressed by the founder leader Altaf Hussain, has to be taken seriously. Ignoring or taking it lightly, as mentioned above, can be very costly.

Their announcement over some of the leading TV channels Tuesday night, has caused uneasiness and feeling of discomfort in a city like Karachi, which apart from being the biggest city of the country, is also its economic hub, and principal revenue generating place.

The faction, headed by Altaf Hussain, maintaining a low profile ever since the August 22 hate-Pakistan speech, seems to be watching the situation at home closely. Earlier impression that MQM Pakistan, which is its new name, after detaching itself from its founder leader, had been engaged in reorganization, but its December 30 rally at Nishtar Park, must have awakened Hussain and his associates that they may well be wiped off the political scene.

They have therefore, after mild and occasional criticism of Dr Farooq Sattar, or those with him, seem to have realized that they are slowly and gradually being pushed back, and their silence or indifference to the situation developing in Karachi, may harm them beyond repair.

Their decision to stage a rally in their power-base is therefore not merely a damage control exercise, but can rightly be interpreted as a bold attempt to salvage themselves from complete annihilation. Whether MQM London can, or will be allowed, to execute their plan, is the main poser now.

Even the new army chief, General Qamar Bajwa, after his visit to corps and Rangers headquarters in Karachi last week, declared in unambiguous terms that army will not allow disturbances in Karachi, and would continue to pursue vigorously the Karachi operation, which according to MQM has been lop-sided, and is aimed at destroying, or even wiping out Altaf Hussain party.

Can the army or its Para-military wing, retreat into background, is now the riddle to be solved. It could be easily concluded, that Rangers, whose entire command is under army officers, would not allow Altaf Hussain or MQM London to re-assert itself. A reference can be cited here of an earlier incident in December when pro-Altaf elements did try to show strength and despite police baton charge and tear-gas shelling, refused to budge. Their insistence to go to the Shuhda Yadgaar (martyrs memorial) erected quite close to the MQM nerve-centre of 90 in Azizabad, succeeded to a great extent.

Police and Rangers handling the gathering allowed ladies and elderly elements to proceed to their destination, but the crowd, in considerable strength, remained adamant, and defied police order, staging a sit-in near the 90.

Perhaps emboldened by their insistence, Altaf Hussain his supporters in London may have concluded that a smarter response has become inevitable for them to the impressive rally organized by Dr Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqi, and others at Nishtar Park.

Some analysts still insist that Altaf Hussain lives in the heart of the people. He remains alive, and would be a potent factor in elections, whenever these are held. To some extent, this seems a reality, for quite a large number of his loyalists have been sitting on the fence. They may have sided with Nishtar Park rally plan, and may have been present also there. But it could well be part of a greater plan. They could turn tables on rivals like Farooq Sattar, and even on Mustafa Kamal at the time of national polls.

Luck and skill-wise, Kamal, a former Mayor and now chief of Pak Sarzameen Party, can easily outweigh Farooq Sattar. He has the dash, and holds key to success because of his young age, which the people of Pakistan have been looking for. A vast population wants younger leadership to take over the leadership. The vast majority of people seems fed up with the tested ones. The chorus against corruption, and steps to eliminate it from the society, has become a powerful slogan for the people. Its expression will be seen in the next general elections.

It is increasingly becoming clearer now that Farooq Sattar and top hierarchy of MQM Pakistan, are now on trial. If it fails to deliver, for whatever reasons Altaf Husin may bounce back with a thunder. That could mean clashes on the streets, turning into bloodshed.

Another possibility is merger of MQM Pakistan and PSP, provided the leadership is transferred to Mustafa Kamal, who will be preferred by substantial majority of MQM ranks and file over Farooq Sattar, who in the opinion of many, lacks the vigour, energy or even vision, which a younger leadership is capable of demonstrating.

The situation, therefore, is fraught with all kinds of eventualities. Whether it would be checked in time remains a major questions. Yet another factor worth considering is: can the establishment succeed in checking a mob on the street?