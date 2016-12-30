Is Erdogan’s foreign policy in a shambles?

Arhama Siddiqa

Albert Einstein described space-time as a smooth fabric distorted by objects in the universe. For him, the separation between past, present and future was merely a “stubbornly persistent illusion”. It seems Turkey’s President Erdogan shares a similar belief. It has been almost a century after the collapse of the Ottoman Empire. While most may argue that reminiscing about the past is dangerous, this is not the case for Turkey’s president, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, and his supporters who believe that they can restore the empire’s lost glory. The streets of any Turkish city, with car windows extolled with the imperial seals of Ottoman sultans, who are also memorialized in the names of new multibillion-dollar building projects, are a testament to this.

Mr. Erdogan, the country’s leader for 14 years, is the one chiefly responsible for putting the Ottoman Empire at the center of Turkey’s collective imagination. The Ottoman sultans are often hailed as the caliphs of the Muslim world. This is not lost on the supporters of Mr. Erdogan’s Justice and Development Party – the A.K.P. The chairman of the A.K.P’s youth wing recently declared Mr. Erdogan “president of all the world’s Muslims.” A Muslim Brotherhood cleric echoed similar sentiments when he declared, Turkey’s president as “the hope of all Muslims and of Islam”.

These ambitions seem to have had a distinct effect on Turkey’s Middle East policy. After Syria’s civil war began in 2011, Ankara sought to topple Assad’s regime by bringing in Islamist allies. For this purpose, it funded loyal armed groups to do its bidding- groups named after Ottoman rulers -the Sultan Murad Brigade being one example. Nonetheless, recently Erdogan has displayed political maturity by being an integral part of the recent Moscow Declaration with Russia and Iran- the joint eight-point statement of principles calls for the extension of a ceasefire throughout Syria and a negotiated settlement between the Syrian government and its opponents.

Be that as it may, it should not be ignored that Mr. Erdogan has even lamented that Mosul, a major fulcrum in Ottoman times and now one of Iraq’s most important cities, was left outside Turkey’s borders when the Republic of Turkey was established in 1923. This is a clear indication of Erdogan’s ethos.

But come what may, the complex reality on the ground may not uphold to Mr. Erdogan’s visions of rebuilding an Ottoman Empire in the 21st century. Turkey has had a military presence in northern Iraq which dates back to the second half of the 1990s, when the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) with which the Turkish government has been at war for more than 30 years, established camps there. More recently, contemplating the fall of the Islamic State, Turkish troops set up a base near Mosul.

However it must be noted that the government in Baghdad considers the Turkish military an occupying force. Recently, thousands protested outside the Turkish Embassy in Baghdad with placards reading, “The Ottoman occupation is over.” Iraqi Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi has even stated that the presence of Turkish soldiers in Iraq could lead to a regional war.

Syria is an even pellucid example of Ankara’s inability to cope with Middle Eastern politics. Today, a strip of territory on Syria’s border with Turkey is administered by the Syrian Kurds-Turkey regards them as a terrorist organization. In August, the Syrian Kurds, with American support, were prepared to take control of areas along the Turkish-Syrian border. However, Turkey launched operation Euphrates Shield, to push back the Kurds and the Islamic State.

Iran and Russia, too, were happy to see the American-backed Kurd’s objectives halted. If Syria’s Kurds achieved independence with American assistance they could very well be counted on to remain an American ally and thereby threaten Iranian and Russian interests. By using Turkey to beat the Syrian Kurds, Moscow and Tehran it seemed hoped to drive the Kurds away from the United States and into their own arms.

Turkey’s reconciliation with Russia goes beyond Syria. Lately, Mr. Erdogan has been openly deliberating with the idea of joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, a pact led by Russia and China – an open rival to the European Union. However, the current Turkish-Russian cooperation is fragile. Turkey is still one of the biggest sponsors of the Syrian rebels, while Russia is Mr. Assad’s most steadfast patron. Moreover, Turkey is still a member of NATO, and still maintains links with the European Union, even if these are for more economic than political reasons. Moreover, Ankara cannot afford to align itself exclusively with Moscow since a major chunk of its economy is kept afloat by European investment. Joining the Shanghai Cooperation Organization would be a measly recompense for what it would have to give up by snubbing Europe.

The Turkish economy is already facing the ramifications of Erdogan’s policies: the Lira depreciated by almost 20 percent against the dollar over the past 11 months. After the July 15 coup attempt, the government declared a state of emergency that has allowed it to rule by decree. There has been a countrywide spree of arrests- numerous journalists and opposition leaders are behind bars. The grim atmosphere has even begun to affect foreign investment. Renowned American academic Noam Chomsky after his public spat with the Turkish president, accused the Turkish government of waging a “terrorist war” against the Kurds, and stated that he would call Erdogan a “murderer” who was operating double standards on terrorism.

Even the deputy prime minister for economic affairs recently admitted that Turkey is going through “its toughest period since the end of the First World War,”- in fact it is safe to say Turkey is on the brink of a civil war. The state must cater to legitimate democratic demands and aim for a more all-encompassing national identity and provide greater regional autonomy. The Turkish people cannot be pacified forever with falsehoods and fabrications of an impending Ottoman rebirth. Soon, they will have to wake up and facean unpleasant reality.

