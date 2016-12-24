Is country’s politics going to change in the wake of Z’s return?

Salahuddin Haider

In the eyes of many, the country’s politics seems poised for a change, to what extent — in what way is anybody’s guess! That Zardari’s returning December is significant. It could also mean considerable, if not substantial transformation in Peoples Party as transferring command to Bilawal will be significant development and could well be the beginning of a change in party’s attitude and approach within itself and in relation to others.

His return after a week from Pakistan for treatment of unknown ailments was predicted by this scribe as Pakistan Observer has always tried to be the first with the news. It has turned out to be true, means that the newspaper has greater outreach than is imagined. The newspaper had also predicted transfer of leadership from father to son, which too is going to be true now, Bilawal will be vested with complete authority to revive and run a party which is currently in bad shape, especially in provinces, other than Sindh.

Whether lines, to be drawn between government and the opposition alliance, will be thick or thin, will be a risky prediction at this stage but from the statements or steps of the young PPP leader, it could easily be surmised that rapprochement with Nawaz Sharif, has vanished already. The Charter of Democracy which Benazir and Nawaz signed in London over a decade ago, had become irrelevant long time ago, and the reconciliation conceived by the “ daughter of the east” too was buried deep in the sands of history.

No point blaming Zardari for that, because, to be honest, he did try taking everyone along after his record victory in 2008 elections, proof of which was his luncheon invitation to Sharif, Asfandyar Wali and quite a few others who then mattered. But its magic was lost soon afterwards.

Zardari , forming the government at the Centre and in four provinces, shared the cabinet at the Federal and Punjab levels but Noon League bade farewell to it sooner than anticipated, The split slowly turned into open hostility as the two Sharifs went on offensive which PPP administration had to accept as bitter but unavoidable dose for salvaging the sinking ship of the nation.

The Peoples Party chief, donning the mantle of Presidency, devoured criticism, perhaps as fait accompli. He made far too many mistakes during his 5-year rule, which later and correctly, too was called as misrule or loss of precious years. But Zardari had to be credited for two very important decisions of bringing fundamental changes in political fibre f the country. These were removal of article 58(2-B) from the Constitution and meeting the long pending demand of provincial autonomy through 18th amendment, Besides credit also went to him for smooth transfer of power after PPP was routed at the hands or Nawaz League, Such a smooth transition was new to country’s chequered history.

PML (N) Chief Nawaz Sharif riding on a crest of popularity, won the elections hands down, but his priority as usual was businessman-like. He opted for infra-structure, road and power projects. These were necessary, but social sectors remained neglected.

Allocations for health and education lacked the focus it required. Poverty level kept sliding downwards, which evoked criticism first from Imran Khan of Pakistan Tehrik-i-Insaaf, and then from Bilawal, who trained by mother, and fired with the spirit, displayed by maternal grandfather Z A Bhutto and mother Benazir, went for aggression, and even ruled out his father on the need for a new and vibrant chief minister for Sindh. Qaim Ali Shah, had to go after eight years in office.

He wanted a few more months and Zardari had agreed on that.But Bllawal, critical of the provincial government performance, put his foot down, to get his demand for a new chief minister accepted from the father.

The youngster suffers from far too many handicaps but is all fired up, firm and determined to lead from the front, is out to destroy status quo. The task looks Herculean and whether Zardari, remote-controlling the party from outside Pakistan can really succeed, remains to be seen. Bilawal looked hostile to Nawaz, has presented a 4-point charter of demands, threatening to launch agitation in phases if hus call went unheeded by December 27. Barely 72 hours have been left. Nawaz by welcoming Zafdari’s return home, had thought he will adopt a different strategy, but the co-chairman gave no hint of rapprochement in his arrival speech which meant he approved the policy pursued by the son,

Imran too, though lying low at present, yet his party looks all geared up for joining the proposed alliance. However treating Nawaz lightly or thinking he could wilt under pressure will be a costly mistake. He s firmly on the ground. His image much better than ever before. The assignment Bilawal may have chosen for him, is fraught with inherent dangers. It could well be a slippery affair in the end.