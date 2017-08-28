Irfan vows all facilities for contributors to Islamic art of calligraphy

Calligraphers to be given skilled artists’ status

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH) Division, Irfan Siddiqui Sunday announced to create a first-ever Directory of the Calligraphers from across the country to promote their artistic endeavours and give them recognition at international level.

Speaking at the ‘Calligraphy Workshop’ arranged by NH&LH division in collaboration with Research Center for Islamic History, Arts and Culture (IRCICA), Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as a part of ongoing four-day International Calligraphy Exhibition.

Irfan Siddiqui said,”the first ever directory of Calligraphers will give them recognition as well as opportunities to participate in the national and international level exhibitions, competition and seminars to excel in their field.” He reiterated his commitment to establish a first-ever Institute of calligraphy in federal capital, arranging Calligraphers exchange programmes and consider inclusion of Calligraphy subject in the curriculum.

He said, NH&LH division has earlier arranged a national level Calligraphy exhibition which received over-whelming response from the Calligraphers and now this international level exhibition will enable them to learn from renowned Calligraphers from different countries.

Irfan Siddiqui said, such exhibitions help portray true image of Pakistan internationally which is against hatred and violence and assured that his division will arrange such events with continuity and expand their scope to the provincial level. This four-day exhibition will prove as milestone toward promoting this art and open new avenues of cooperation in the fields of Islamic history, arts and culture with other countries.

He said that the division will implement the suggestions came from the participants of the exhibition in true spirit and devise a proper strategy to promote this glorious art and the unsung artists. Professional calligraphers from different countries practically demonstrated different calligraphy styles during the workshop in presence of a number of young and professional Calligraphers. More than 100 art pieces of professional and young calligraphers from different countries were on display in the exhibition.

Around 43 art pieces of the calligraphers from Egypt, Morocco, Iran, Turkey, Syria, Palestine, Iraq, Tunisia, Indonesia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Spain, Britain, Thailand, Sudan and Jordan were on display in the exhibition. While the art pieces of around 36 Pakistani calligraphers from different parts of the country were also part of the exhibition. A delegation comprising high officials from IRCICA as well as calligraphers from different countries were participating in the exhibition. The exhibition will conclude till August 28 enabling the art lovers to visit the exhibition thoroughly and observe the art work of the professional calligraphers and learn innovations. Today (Monday) is the last day of the calligraphy exhibition and the concluding ceremony in this regard will take place at the PNCA.