Irfan urges publishing of books, research material on world’s ancient civilizations

Zubair Qureshi

Adviser to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage (NH&LH), Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday said exploring different civilizations to educate younger generations was pivotal to create a peaceful society.

He was speaking during a meeting with members of Society of Asian Civilization at NH&LH Division. The delegation was headed by President of the Society, Prof Dr. Zulfiqar Ali Qureshi who gave a detailed presentation about the objectives and performance of the society.

Irfan Siddiqui commended the efforts of the society toward promotion of different civilizations and protection of important historical places and said Department of Archaeology and Museums (DOAM) is an attached department of the division which can collaborate in such endeavours.

Siddiqui emphasized on writing and publishing books based on the information and historical facts about the ancient civilizations so that the young generation can get maximum knowledge through studying these books.

Irfan Siddiqui said Pakistan had some of the oldest and rarest civilizations and cultural heritage and a proper strategy should be devised to educate the world about this precious heritage. For this purpose, he said, the latest mediums of Information technology should be used including film, drama, social media etc.

Irfan Siddiqui apprised of the delegation that the division through one of its department is working on preparing informative books about national heroes and famous personalities.

The basic information about the national heroes and famous personalities is being compiled into short books mainly to educate the young generation about the contributions of the great personalities.

The delegation appreciated the initiative of Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif of creating NH&LH division and reactivating the important literary organizations and hoped this will help promote literary activities. Federal Secretary, NH&LH division, Engineer Aamir Hasan, Joint Secretary, Syed Junaid Akhlaque and other officials of the division also attended the meeting.