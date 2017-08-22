Irfan: TEVTA offering 50 short courses

Staff Reporter

Technical Educational & Vocational Training Authority (TEVTA) Chairman Irfan Qaiser Sheikh on Monday said that 50 training short courses pertaining to various fields were being conducted by TEVTA for students in Punjab.

He said that China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) would not only establish new industry in Pakistan but also create job opportunities, he said in a statement.

There was dire need to create a workforce along with industry to fulfil the future needs of industry, he said and added that the workforce should meet international standards to avail these opportunities.

Irfan Qaiser said that Technical Educational & Vocational Training Authority would start 10 to 15 more courses in the fields of hospitality, construction and mechanical. Technical Educational & Vocational Training Authority has already started HTV driving courses which would provide monthly income up to Rs 80,000.