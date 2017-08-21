Irfan Siddiqui vows to publish works of ‘unsung’ heroes

Zubair Qureshi

Former Managing Director of the Pakistan Television (PTV) Syed Akhtar Waqar Azeem’s book on his father, Prof Syed Waqar Azeem was launched here on Sunday. The book titled “Pidram Sultan Bood” or ‘My Father was a King’ is actually a collection of around 40 essays on the life, works and personality of his father Prof Waqar Azeem who is considered first critic of Urdu short story (Afsana). Adviser to Prime Minister Irfan Siddiqui was the chief guest at the book launch ceremony while Director General of the National Language Promotion Department (NLPD) and a great poet of our times, Iftikhar Arif, another noted poet Kishwar Naheed and literary personalities Farooq Qaiser and Gohar Noshai also spoke on the occasion and highlighted various aspects of the book, the writer and works of his great father.

Irfan Siddiqui struck a positive note on the occasion sharing his vision with the audience to introduce the unsung heroes of literature, art and culture through publication/documentation of their works. Besides making this positive statement, he went a step ahead and announced to constitute a committee for this purpose that would supervise the project. In this way, we should make some efforts to encourage not only those who have contributed to art and literature but also the upcoming writers and poets and those contributing in literature, education, research and culture.

Iftikhar Arif will be the head of the committee, further announced Siddiqui. Iftikhar Arif while paying tributes to Syed Waqar Azeem who was also from the same ‘dak khana’ (Lucknow) he hails from, said Prof Syed Waqar Azeem was a man of parts, a multi-talented personality who left lasting imprints on Urdu literature, particularly, criticism and prose. His was the first book on Urdu short story that was published in 1934 titled “Urdu Afsana” and was included in the syllabus.