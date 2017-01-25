Irfan Siddiqui determined to promote calligraphy

‘Talent-rich’ Pakistan’s huge potential lies unexploited: Gen Nasser

Zubair Qureshi

In order to utilize the immense talent of Pakistani people, we need to provide them an enabling environment and extend all possible support. This was said by the National Security Adviser Lt Gen (Retd) Nasser Khan Janjua who was addressing as Chief Guest at an exhibition ‘Noon wa Kalam’ organized at National Art Gallery, Pakistan National Council of Arts (PNCA) here on , Wednesday, the second day of the exhibition.

National History and Literary Heritage Division in collaboration with National Book Foundation has organized the national exhibition. The three-day exhibition is concluding today (Thursday) and President of AJ&K Sardar Masood Khan will be the chief guest the closing ceremony. The exhibition is pulling huge crowds and one could see a large number of the fans of Islamic calligraphic art, not only from Pakistan but also from the Arab and Muslim countries of the world taking keen interest in masterpieces put on display during the exhibition. More than 150 art pieces of calligraphy are put on display.

Works of the renowned calligraphers Shafiquz Zaman, Rasheed Butt, Abdul Aziz Awan, Ziaur Rehman, Abdul Razzaq Razi, Seemab Nasir, Rukhsana Mehmood and others are attracting visitors of all ages, nationalities and countries. On Wednesday, among the guests one could also see besides ambassadors of Muslim and Arab countries, Managing Director of the National Book Foundation (NBF), Dr Inam-ul-Haq Javed and Executive Editor of Pakistan Observer and Dr Jamal Nasir.

Gen Nasser congratulated the Adviser to the Prime Minister on National History & Literary Heritage Irfan Siddiqui for organizing the ‘wonderful’ exhibition. This will go a long way, he said in promoting Islamic art of calligraphy and highlighting the soft image of the country. Artists of this particular genre are close to Almighty through their skills and one feels spiritually elated after having a glance at the rare manuscripts by great Muslim calligraphers. Pakistan, he said, is a brave nation and can face all challenges in one single stride. He said one’s faith in the future of Pakistan and destiny of this nation is strengthened after seeing the art pieces.

Adviser to PM, Irfan Siddiqui on the occasion ‘broke’ the news that Gen Nasser Khan himself was a calligrapher of high caliber. Gen Nasser’s calligraphic work is also part of the national exhibition he informed the audience. Irfan Siddiqui was of the view that that Islamic calligraphy was a pivot to unite the Muslim Ummah.

The government he said was committed to patronizing the calligraphers and would make all out efforts for their welfare and uplift. He said an institute to promote Islamic calligraphy would be set up for that purpose.

In order to promote and patronize the Islamic art of calligraphy, calligraphers from the brotherly counties would be invited to Pakistan and our artists will also visit those countries for exhibition of their works.