Irfan inaugurates library at NPC

City Reporter

Advisor to Prime Minister on National History and Literary Heritage Division, Irfan Siddiqui Tuesday inaugurated a library at National Press Club (NPC) which would provide reading facility to the journalists community.

President NPC, Shakeel Anjum, General Secretary Imran Dilhon, President Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists (PFUJ) Afzal Butt, Managing Director, National Book Foundation (NBF) Professor Dr. Inamul Haq Javied and a large number of members of NPC were present on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Advisor to Prime Minister said the Library was direly needed at NPC and it would motivate the journalists to improve their skills and knowledge through book reading facility.

He said that “I gifted 600 books to this library from my personal library for the journalists so that they can read the books and quench their thirst for knowledge”.

He said that “a mechanism should be devised under which two copies of every newly published book be given to NPC’ library”.

He announced that NBF’ Readers Club membership would be given to the journalists through an exclusive desk to be set up at NPC for two days.

He said he would continue to raise voice for the journalists on all forums. Journalists must follow code of ethics while writing or projecting some news and avoid using inappropriate language.

The book reading culture,he said if promoted for the journalists, it would help enhance their professional skills.

He said the Library was one of the best sources of knowledge for journalists community as per requirement of their profession.

He said those journalists who remain connected with books, knowledge and reading understand the issues thoroughly.

Unfortunately, we are loosing the habit of book reading due to our busy routine, he said adding that it is essential to keep in touch with books.

Earlier, President NPC Shakeel Anjum welcomed the Advisor to Prime Minister and thanked his efforts for the uplift of journalists community.

He said the NPC Library initially stocked 65,000 books which would facilitate the journalists.

He also thanked the Advisor to Prime Minister for gifting 600 books to the library.

President PFUJ, Afzal Butt, speaking on the occasion, proposed the Advisor to suggest the government for allocating funds for the construction of NPC permanent building.