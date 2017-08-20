Iraqi parliament speaker unrolls new political party

Baghdad

The launch of a new political party headed by Iraqi Parliament Speaker Salim al-Jubouri was announced on Saturday in capital Baghdad.

At a press conference, al-Jubouri said the new party — dubbed the Civil Rally for Reform — would seek to “develop effective policies aimed at finding real solutions to the political, economic and social problems facing the Iraqi state and people”. Al-Jubouri cited terrorism, displacement, unbridled emigration, poverty, unemployment, corruption and a lack of public services as the main problems now confronting Iraq.

Describing the new party as “democratic with conservative leanings”, the parliament leader asserted: “We are taking the first step on a long road that will bring us together to serve our people, society and homeland.”

He added: “The comprehensive reform process sought by the Iraqi people requires a serious reading of the political arena and the aspirations of the Iraqi people.” Al-Jubouri, who has served as parliament speaker since mid-2014, is also a former leader of the Iraqi Islamic Party, a component of the Union of Iraqi Forces, which is considered the largest Sunni bloc in parliament.—Agencies