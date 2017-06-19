Iraqi forces storm Mosul’s Old City as last strike

Baghdad

Iraqi forces have stormed the northern city of Mosul’s Old City, the last bastion held by the Daesh terrorist group in the Arab country. The assault was announced by the military on Sunday, a day after the country’s battle to retake the city entered its ninth month.

Staff Lieutenant General Abdulamir Yarallah, who commands army operations in Nineveh Province, said Iraqi special forces, the regular army and Federal Police are taking part in the operation which began Sunday at dawn.

The Old City is home to the centuries-old al-Nuri Mosque, where Daesh leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi delivered a Friday sermon in 2014 as his group declared a caliphate in the areas it controlled in Syria and Iraq.—Agencies