Iraqi forces push foiled by Daesh counterattacks

Mosul, Iraq

Counterattacks by Daesh militants on the western edge of Mosul have stalled Iraqi forces’ push in the Old City, the last Daesh stronghold in the battle, an Iraqi officer said Tuesday.

The attacks forced Iraqi forces and the US-led coalition to pull some assets away from the Old City to again clear the Yarmouk and Tanak neighborhoods, which were declared liberated of Daesh in May.

The assaults underscore the Sunni extremist group’s resilience in the city, Iraq’s second-largest, despite months of heavy fighting with Iraqi forces backed by US air power.

According to the Iraqi officer, who spoke on condition of anonymity in line with regulations, the latest counter-attacks began on Sunday by scores of Daesh fighters dressed as Iraqi Shiite paramilitaries. The following day, he said, a dozen coalition airstrikes on Mosul’s western-most edge killed about 40 militants.

The territory that the Daesh group still holds in Mosul has been reduced to an area that now amounts to about 2 square kilometers (0.8 square miles) in the ancient Old City district.

Front lines were quiet in the Old City on Tuesday as Iraqi special forces scouted the terrain. Troops ducked into narrow alleyways, through bright courtyards and up balconies to reach positions with a view of the now destroyed Al-Nuri Mosque.

Daesh fighters blew up the 12th century mosque in the heart of the Old City last week, along with its landmark minaret, according to the US-led coalition and the Iraqi Ministry of Defense — an act of destruction that the authorities in Baghdad interpreted as the militants’ message of defeat in the face of the relentless Iraqi offensive. Daesh released a statement blaming a US airstrike for the destruction.

The mosque was also hugely symbolic — it was from a pulpit there that the Daesh group’s top leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi in July 2014 declared a self-styled “caliphate,” encompassing territories held by Daesh in Syria and Iraq.

Iraqi special forces Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab Al-Saadi said Daesh holds “very little” territory inside Mosul at the present moment, adding that he hoped the operation would be concluded within days.

But despite staggering territorial losses, Daesh has managed to launch a number of counterattacks and insurgent assaults inside some Mosul neighborhoods that were retaken from Daesh earlier this month.—AN