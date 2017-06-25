Iraqi federal police chief hails al-Shaabi’s role in terror fight

Baghdad

Iraq’s federal police chief has praised the Popular Mobilization Units (PMU), commonly known as Hashd al-Sha’abi, for contributing significantly to the fight against the Daesh Takfiri terrorist group.

“The Popular Mobilization Units are vital part of Iraq’s official defense system, which has been backed by the Iraq parliament,” Lieutenant General Raed Shaker Jawdat told Press TV on Friday.

He also stressed that the Iraqis were “very proud” of the PMU as they “have led the most impressive epic and heroic battles.”

Since the beginning of the counter-terrorism operation in Iraq, the PMU have provided significant and essential support for rebuilding security apparatuses in the Arab country, he said, noting that Iraq is now secure thanks to Hashd al-Sha’abi.

The commander further hailed recent operations along the Iraq-Syria border as a great achievement.—Agencies