Iraq forces launch broad attack on IS holdouts in Mosul

Arbil, iraq,

Iraqi forces have launched a broad assault on parts of battleground second city Mosul still held by the Islamic State group, the military announced on Saturday.

Multiple security forces are attacking “what remains of the unliberated areas” on the west bank of the River Tigris, the Joint Operations Command said in a statement.

“Army forces attacked Al-Shifaa neighbourhood and the Republican Hospital, federal police forces Al-Zinjili neighbourhood, and Counter-Terrorism forces attacked Al-Saha al-Oula ,” it said.

All three neighbourhoods are located north of the Old City, a warren of closely spaced buildings and narrow streets that has posed significant challenges to Iraqi forces seeking to oust IS.

The statement did not mention an attack being launched on IS-held areas of the Old City.—AFP