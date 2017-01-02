Iraq forces have retaken 60pc of east Mosul

Baghdad

Iraqi forces have retaken around two thirds of the eastern half of Mosul from the ISIL group since the start of an offensive in mid-October, a top commander said Sunday.

He was speaking from his headquarters northeast of Mosul, where IS proclaimed a “caliphate” in June 2014 after seizing the city.

Iraq’s elite CTS forces are the best-equipped, best-trained and most seasoned forces in the country but the going has been tough since Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi announced the beginning of an operation to retake Mosul on October 17 last year.—Agencies