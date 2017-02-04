Iran’s tit-for-tat to Trump

Tehran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry has banned U.S. freestyle wrestling team from participating in the upcoming World Cup competition in the country, official IRNA news agency reported.

“The subject was discussed in a special committee and finally it opposed the travel of the U.S. wrestling team to Iran” to take part in the competitions, the Foreign Ministry Spokesman Bahram Qasemi told IRNA.

On Jan. 31, Iran said that it stopped granting visas to U.S. citizens in response to Washington’s recent travel ban against citizens of seven Muslim-majority countries, including Iran.—INP