Iran’s speaker vows ‘serious’ response to US Senate bill

Tehran

Iran’s parliament speaker says the legislature is to deliver a “serious” and “clear” response to a push at the US Senate to impose new sanctions on the Islamic Republic.

Ali Larijani made the remarks on Sunday as he ordered Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee to “immediately” draw up a counter-plan and submit it to the legislature.

The US Senate on Wednesday voted overwhelmingly to advance a bill that would impose new sanctions on Iran, the same day at least 17 people were killed in terrorist attacks in Tehran.

A senior Senate aide said the Iran sanctions measure could come up for a vote as soon as next week. The legislation would impose new sanctions on Iran over its defense missile program, support for resistance movements and claims of human rights violations against the country.

To become law, the measure would have to pass the Republican-led House of Representatives and be signed by President Donald Trump. So far, Washington has slapped two rounds of sanctions on Iran under the new US administration in breach of a nuclear accord.—Agencies